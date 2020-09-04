Last updated on Sep 04, 2020, 11:22 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
There is a new villain in Gotham City.
International media has reported that filming for the highly-anticipated Batman reboot starring Robert Pattinson has been halted, after the star tested positive for COVID-19.
While the Warner Bros. has not officially confirmed the identity of the person infected, sources have made it clear.
Here's more on this.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."
This development has come just days after work on The Batman was resumed on September 1 in studios near London, following months of hiatus.
Earlier, the shooting for the superhero flick was paused, along with most entertainment projects around the world, in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Batman was one of the first major movie projects that resumed work.
Even as only 25% of filming has been completed, a fresh trailer for The Batman revealed quite a lot about the upcoming action-drama.
It showed Pattinson as Caped Crusader, along with Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon, attempting to solve a series of murders that has frightened Gotham.
Villains like Paul Dano's The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Colin Farrell's The Penguin also showed up.
Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also features Andy Serkis and John Turturro. The movie was earlier planned to hit the theaters on June 25, 2021, but the date was later pushed to October 1, 2021 due to the pandemic.
On a related note, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his entire family were recently infected with COVID-19.
Earlier in March, Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson became the first Hollywood celebrities to go public about their diagnosis with the fatal virus.
Other actors like Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju and Rachel Matthews had also tested positive for the disease.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.