There is a new villain in Gotham City. International media has reported that filming for the highly-anticipated Batman reboot starring Robert Pattinson has been halted, after the star tested positive for COVID-19. While the Warner Bros. has not officially confirmed the identity of the person infected, sources have made it clear. Here's more on this.

Pattinson is in self-isolation: Warner Bros.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

Shooting was resumed on September 1 in UK

This development has come just days after work on The Batman was resumed on September 1 in studios near London, following months of hiatus. Earlier, the shooting for the superhero flick was paused, along with most entertainment projects around the world, in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Batman was one of the first major movie projects that resumed work.

A fresh teaser for 'The Batman' was recently unveiled

Even as only 25% of filming has been completed, a fresh trailer for The Batman revealed quite a lot about the upcoming action-drama. It showed Pattinson as Caped Crusader, along with Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon, attempting to solve a series of murders that has frightened Gotham. Villains like Paul Dano's The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Colin Farrell's The Penguin also showed up.

'The Batman' to release in October next year

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also features Andy Serkis and John Turturro. The movie was earlier planned to hit the theaters on June 25, 2021, but the date was later pushed to October 1, 2021 due to the pandemic.

