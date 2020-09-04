Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty who is the prime accused in the death case of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was taken to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning this morning. The development came shortly after the anti-drug probe agency carried out searches at their home. NCB is probing an alleged drug abuse angle in Sushant's death case.

Details The searches began around 6:30 am today

Reportedly, Showik's laptop has also been seized by NCB. Meanwhile, another team of the probe agency conducted searches at the house of Samuel Miranda, a former housekeeping manager of the late actor. He was also taken to the NCB office for questioning after the search. The searches, conducted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, began around 6:30 am today.

NCB found links between Showik and arrested drug dealer

The searches were conducted after the NCB found links between Showik and alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra. 20-year-old Vilatra, believed to be involved in the supply of drugs to the high-end party circles of Mumbai, was arrested by the agency on Wednesday. He reportedly supplied banned substances to Showik and Samuel Miranda. They were introduced by another middleman, Abdel Basit Parihar (23).

Case Never took drugs, Sushant smoked marijuana, Rhea claims

The NCB joined the probe into the death of Sushant, after WhatsApp exchanges accessed by another probe agency revealed that Rhea was in touch with drug dealers. However, Rhea has maintained in her statements and interviews that she has never consumed drugs. She also revealed that Sushant was addicted to marijuana and she had tried to curb his consumption.

Developments Doctors' statements reveal Sushant was depressed

Separately, as per reports, two psychiatrists, who had treated Sushant in his last few months, had diagnosed the actor as suffering from severe anxiety, depression as well as bipolar disorder, according to statements given to the Mumbai Police. The doctors also reportedly revealed to cops that the 34-year-old actor had stopped taking his medicines, which worsened his condition.

Case Sushant died in June. CBI is investigating the case