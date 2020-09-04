-
04 Sep 2020
Stop telling lies: Shilpa Shinde slams 'Gangs Of Filmistan' producers
Written bySagar MalikEntertainment
-
The recently-released comedy show Gangs Of Filmistan landed in a huge controversy, after actor Shilpa Shinde decided to quit it even before the premiere.
The actor cited poor working conditions and flouting of agreements by show's producers as the reason behind her decision.
Shilpa has now issued fresh statements, slamming producers for making false comments about her and "spreading lies."
Here's more on this.
-
In this articleFirstly, what is 'Gangs of Filmistan' all about? Shilpa alleged overwork, and flouting of agreement by producers However, producers had denied her allegations Shilpa had apparently emailed her grievances last week Shilpa also said she has COVID-19 symptoms Further, Shilpa shared WhatsApp exchange with Preeti Simoes Just do your job. All the best: Shilpa You can read Shilpa Shinde's post here
-
Backstory
Firstly, what is 'Gangs of Filmistan' all about?
-
Gangs of Filmistan is a new television comedy show.
Apart from Shilpa, it also stars Jatin Suri, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Siddharth Sagar and Sunil Grover.
The series follows struggling actors who stay with a don and are forced to perform for him so as to entertain him during the pandemic.
The show had premiered on Star Bharat on August 31.
-
Backstory
Shilpa alleged overwork, and flouting of agreement by producers
-
Announcing her decision to quit the series, Shilpa claimed in a couple of interviews that the actors were being forced to overwork.
She also alleged precautions pertaining to COVID-19 weren't being followed.
The 43-year-old actor also said she had conveyed to producers that she did not want to work with Sunil Grover, but the makers lied that Grover was not a part of show.
-
Response
However, producers had denied her allegations
-
Responding to Shilpa's allegations, producer Preeti Simoes said at that time that all the guidelines and precautions were being followed on the sets.
The producer also claimed that Shilpa had not conveyed these issues to them, and that they were ready to address them. "All these problems that she is talking about are not that can't be resolved...We are open to talk to her."
-
Shilpa had apparently emailed her grievances last week
-
Shilpa has now slammed the producers for making false statements.
She shared screenshots of an e-mail conversation with producer Neeti Simoes from August 29, where they had talked about her grievances.
Shilpa wrote, "Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th August 2020 regarding my issues...So let's not aggravate the situation then what it is already (sic)."
-
Quote
Shilpa also said she has COVID-19 symptoms
-
Shilpa also revealed in her post that she has symptoms of COVID-19. She shared, "Kindly stop this drama. I have been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face (sic)."
-
Chat
Further, Shilpa shared WhatsApp exchange with Preeti Simoes
-
Shilpa also shared a WhatsApp conversation she had with producer Preeti Simoes from August 29, where she had written, "The situation is such that it began with a bunch of lies...It's upsetting that I'm not doing anything major as such on the show."
The chat also shows Preeti telling Shilpa that she is not a team player or a perfect person.
-
Statement
Just do your job. All the best: Shilpa
-
Shilpa added in the caption, "Have some shame Preeti/Neeti Simoes...I also have the phone calls where I have clearly stated that I did not want to work with Sunil Grover. Shall I post that too?"
"If you do not want to aggravate this...So it's better please just concentrate on your poor script and do your job. All the best (sic)," she concluded.
-
Instagram Post
You can read Shilpa Shinde's post here
-
"THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK" Suits on you Dear Preeti/ Neeti Simoes @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Have some shame Preeti/Neeti Simoes..Screenshot nahi dalne ko bol rahi aur phir khud WhatsApp ki Chat mere replies hide karke media ko de rahi ho👏 Abhi kya mein bhi poori script post kar du??Maine sirf abhi front page post kiya hai.. "Ek bar clearly apni baat batane ke baad ,I am not answerable to u..Mera NO means NO hota Hai" "DOODH KA DOODH PAANI KA PAANI ABHI HO GAYA HAI"..So Plz stop spreading lies...Asliyat Saamne aa gayi toh mirchi lagi kya?? Abhi phone calls bhi hain jaha maine tumko(Preeti Simoes) clearly bola ki "Mujhe Sunil Grover ji ke sath kaam nahi karna"..Woh bhi daal du??? If you dont want to aggravate this.. So its better plz just concentrate on your ghatiya script & do your job..All the best👍🏻 @spotboye_in @pinkvilla @indiaforums @starbharat @lilfrodoproductions
A post shared by shilpa_shinde_official on