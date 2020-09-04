The recently-released comedy show Gangs Of Filmistan landed in a huge controversy, after actor Shilpa Shinde decided to quit it even before the premiere. The actor cited poor working conditions and flouting of agreements by show's producers as the reason behind her decision. Shilpa has now issued fresh statements, slamming producers for making false comments about her and "spreading lies." Here's more on this.

Backstory Firstly, what is 'Gangs of Filmistan' all about?

Gangs of Filmistan is a new television comedy show. Apart from Shilpa, it also stars Jatin Suri, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Siddharth Sagar and Sunil Grover. The series follows struggling actors who stay with a don and are forced to perform for him so as to entertain him during the pandemic. The show had premiered on Star Bharat on August 31.

Backstory Shilpa alleged overwork, and flouting of agreement by producers

Announcing her decision to quit the series, Shilpa claimed in a couple of interviews that the actors were being forced to overwork. She also alleged precautions pertaining to COVID-19 weren't being followed. The 43-year-old actor also said she had conveyed to producers that she did not want to work with Sunil Grover, but the makers lied that Grover was not a part of show.

Response However, producers had denied her allegations

Responding to Shilpa's allegations, producer Preeti Simoes said at that time that all the guidelines and precautions were being followed on the sets. The producer also claimed that Shilpa had not conveyed these issues to them, and that they were ready to address them. "All these problems that she is talking about are not that can't be resolved...We are open to talk to her."

Email Shilpa had apparently emailed her grievances last week

Shilpa has now slammed the producers for making false statements. She shared screenshots of an e-mail conversation with producer Neeti Simoes from August 29, where they had talked about her grievances. Shilpa wrote, "Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th August 2020 regarding my issues...So let's not aggravate the situation then what it is already (sic)."

Quote Shilpa also said she has COVID-19 symptoms

Shilpa also revealed in her post that she has symptoms of COVID-19. She shared, "Kindly stop this drama. I have been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face (sic)."

Chat Further, Shilpa shared WhatsApp exchange with Preeti Simoes

Shilpa also shared a WhatsApp conversation she had with producer Preeti Simoes from August 29, where she had written, "The situation is such that it began with a bunch of lies...It's upsetting that I'm not doing anything major as such on the show." The chat also shows Preeti telling Shilpa that she is not a team player or a perfect person.

Statement Just do your job. All the best: Shilpa

Shilpa added in the caption, "Have some shame Preeti/Neeti Simoes...I also have the phone calls where I have clearly stated that I did not want to work with Sunil Grover. Shall I post that too?" "If you do not want to aggravate this...So it's better please just concentrate on your poor script and do your job. All the best (sic)," she concluded.