The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru on Friday detained film actor Ragini Dwivedi in connection with its investigation into the alleged drug menace in Kannada film industry. The actor was taken for questioning by CCB sleuths after conducing a search operation at two of her apartments in Yelahanka from around 6 am today, TNM reported. Here are more details on this.

Details Ragini's flats and car were searched by CCB today

According to reports, Ragini was summoned to appear before CCB officials on Thursday. However, she failed to depose and sought time till Monday. Meanwhile, the CCB officials today searched her flats and her Innova car. Sources have told TNM that no drugs were found in her possession. "We only found bottles of alcohol," a CCB source told the publication.

Information Who is Ragini Dwivedi?

Ragini, whose family is from Haryana's Rewari, was born in Bengaluru. She made her acting debut in 2009 with Veera Madakari. She has also starred in movies such as Kempegowda, Shiva, Bangari, Ragini IPS, Namaste Madam, among others.

Developments Ravi Shankar, an RTO official, was arrested on Thursday

Ragini was taken into custody after her friend, one Ravi Shankar was arrested on Thursday. Ravi, an official at the State Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Jayanagar, was involved in supply of drugs, CCB sources said. He has since been remanded to a five-day police custody. It is believed that Ravi and Ragini allegedly held parties and consumed drugs including cocaine, LSD and MDMA.

Case What is the Karnataka drug abuse case?

The current drug scandal surfaced after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at the residences of three drug peddlers in Bengaluru last month. The three persons, including former television actor Anikha D, a drug peddler named Ravindra and another man, Anoop Mohammed have since been arrested. In fact, hundreds of MDMA pills were also seized from their residences.

Do you know? Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh claimed drug abuse in industry