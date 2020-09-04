Jackie Chan is facing a weird problem in his personal life. This Hong Kong-born star has to bid adieu to two adjacent apartments he once owned in Beijing due to a legal ownership dispute, which doesn't even involve him. The two apartments have been put up on auction with a starting bid far less than the current market price of the properties concerned.

Backdrop The apartments are situated in Dongzhimen district of Beijing

While the twin apartments cost $14.6 million in total, the starting bid for the auction is $10.5 million. Jackie had bought the apartments, situated in Dongzhimen district of Beijing, for $4.9 million from one Yujia Real Estate in 2006 after he had done some promotional work for the company. However, the star never received the entire rights to the apartment.

Information The apartment has a combined space of 13,100 sqft

Despite that, Jackie and his relatives have been living there since 2007. In fact, his son Jaycee was caught in 2014 from that apartment itself, possessing marijuana. Having a combined space of 13,100 sqft, the apartments are complete with three living areas and six bedrooms.

Legal clauses The 'Rush Hour' star clearly became a victim of circumstances

Tragedy struck the Chans when Yujia Real Estate got into a legal tussle with another developer company named Tenhong Real Estate over payment issues. The verdict of this battle was to freeze all Yujia assets, which include Jackie's apartments. Now they have to be forcibly auctioned, to be held on September 30, which means the residents have less than a month to relocate.

