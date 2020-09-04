Chadwick Boseman, the late yet unforgettable Black Panther superstar, was a private person. There was his agent Michael Greene and an impervious, close circle of friends who knew about the silent ordeal against colon cancer that took his life just days ago. Chadwick was never a crybaby, and Greene has told media the reason why.

Virtues "She taught him not to have people fuss over him"

Greene said that much of Boseman's resistance against public knowledge of his colon cancer belongs to how his mother taught him to never let people worry about him. ″[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him. He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person," Greene told reporters.

Endurance Gentle soul and brilliant artist, Washington had said about Boseman

This lesson taught him to silence his unimaginable pain that he was facing while filming an upcoming Netflix original titled Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman could achieve that only because he had Denzel Washington backing this flick as a producer. He was indebted to the Equalizer actor as he paid the drama school fees of "gentle soul and brilliant artist," as said by Washington.

Cancer "One day I will live to tell the story"

Not just resilient, Boseman wasn't ready to surrender either. Even a week before his death, when people would notice the stark deterioration in his health, he was positive of bulking up again and start shooting for Black Panther 2 from September. When asked about his fast-changing physique for films in a Huffington Post interview, Boseman said, "One day I'll live to tell the story."

Memorial ....But he didn't