Last updated on Sep 04, 2020, 09:40 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Chadwick Boseman, the late yet unforgettable Black Panther superstar, was a private person.
There was his agent Michael Greene and an impervious, close circle of friends who knew about the silent ordeal against colon cancer that took his life just days ago.
Chadwick was never a crybaby, and Greene has told media the reason why.
Greene said that much of Boseman's resistance against public knowledge of his colon cancer belongs to how his mother taught him to never let people worry about him.
″[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him. He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person," Greene told reporters.
This lesson taught him to silence his unimaginable pain that he was facing while filming an upcoming Netflix original titled Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Boseman could achieve that only because he had Denzel Washington backing this flick as a producer.
He was indebted to the Equalizer actor as he paid the drama school fees of "gentle soul and brilliant artist," as said by Washington.
Not just resilient, Boseman wasn't ready to surrender either.
Even a week before his death, when people would notice the stark deterioration in his health, he was positive of bulking up again and start shooting for Black Panther 2 from September.
When asked about his fast-changing physique for films in a Huffington Post interview, Boseman said, "One day I'll live to tell the story."
Notably, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige had received a mail on August 28 that informed him about Boseman's fast deteriorating health.
He checked the mail an hour late.
By the time he did, Boseman was no more, leaving Feige repentant for life.
After his untimely demise, the Wakanda salute has gone viral with sportsperson LeBron James doing it to thank the actor.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.