From video games to motorcycles, Keanu Reeves has a knack for turning his hobbies into solid products. And this time his love for comics is in play. Earlier this year, it was announced that the noted actor is launching a new comic book venture titled BRZRKR, which also marks his debut as a comic book writer. Here is everything we know about the series.

Plot The official plot of the comic book series

Distributed by Boom! Studios, BRZRKR is a 12-issue comic book series that follows the story of Berzerker, a half-mortal and half-God, who is cursed and compelled to violence. Currently working as an agent for the US Government, Berzerker is seeking answers about his immortal existence. The protagonist also bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor and his on-screen characters. Intentionally or accidentally?

Creators Reeves and the rest of the creative team behind BRZRKR

BRZRKR is co-written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, who is known for X-O Manowar. The series also features art by The Amazing Spider-Man fame Ron Garney, colors by Bill Crabtree (BPRD), and letters by Clem Robins (Hellboy). Rafael Grampa (Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child) has done the character designs and is also drawing covers alongside prolific cover artist Mark Brooks.

Kickstarter A Kickstarter drive was launched to boost the comic's reach

Recently BOOM! Studios launched a Kickstarter drive to boost the reach of the series. This drive allows backers to pre-order box sets of the three BRZRKR graphic novels in the form of softcover or hardcover editions, some of which will feature exclusive cover designs. Unsurprisingly, it has already surpassed its initial $50,000 funding goal and will remain open until October 1.

