Veteran film producer and director Johnny Bakshi passed away on Saturday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 83. Johnny was last night admitted to the Arogya Nidhi hospital in Mumbai's Juhu, after he complained of breathlessness. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia, his friend, producer Amit Khanna confirmed to The Indian Express. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Johnny is survived by three sons and a daughter

"Johnny was taken to hospital as he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and was also tested for COVID-19. But early morning today, even before his reports could come in, he passed away," Khanna said. The filmmaker is survived by three sons and a daughter. One of his sons, Brando Bakshi, is an actor, who featured in films like Izzat (1991).

Work He produced films like 'Vishwasghaat' and 'Raavan'

Johnny had produced Mahesh Bhatt's directorial debut Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain (1974). He went on to produce movies such as Vishwasghaat (1976), Raavan (1984), Meraa Dost Meraa Dushman (1984) and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993). He was also an associate producer on films like Sardari Begum (1996), Bhairavi (1996), and Gudgudee (1997). Kajraare (2010), directed by Pooja Bhatt, was his last project.

Information Johnny also directed 'Daku Aur Police' and 'Khudai'

Johnny also directed the films, Daku Aur Police (1992) and Rajesh Khanna-starrer Khudai (1994). As an actor, he featured in movies such as Haar Jeet (1990) and Papa Kehte Hai (1996).

Reactions Kunal Kohli and others mourned the loss

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli mourned Johnny Bakshi's death on social media. "Saddened to hear about the passing of Johnny Bakshi sir. Met him during my days in Plus Channel with Mahesh Bhatt and Amit Khanna," Kohli tweeted. "He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir," he added.

Twitter Post Here is Kunal Kohli's tweet

Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 5, 2020

