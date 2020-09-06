Actor Rhea Chakraborty was served summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning in connection with the drug investigation following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Earlier on Saturday, the NCB had arrested Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant. Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have also been arrested by the agency. Here are more details.

An NCB team arrived at Chakraborty's Mumbai residence Sunday morning to serve the summons. KPS Malhotra, NCB Deputy Director, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "She has to join investigation today. It depends on her if she wants to come on her own or she can come with the team." The NCB said that Chakraborty will be confronted with her brother and Miranda.

After Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14, his family filed an FIR in Patna against his girlfriend, Chakraborty, for abetting the alleged suicide. The family accused Chakraborty of illegally transferring Rs. 15 crore from Rajput's account. The Enforcement Directorate then launched a money-laundering probe, during which, WhatsApp chats between Chakraborty, Miranda, and others indicated drug use.

Following the emergence of the drug angle in the 34-year-old actor's death, the NCB registered a case on August 26. The case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Chakraborty, Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya. Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant has also been arrested by the NCB.

