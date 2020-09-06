Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 11:21 am
Written bySagar Malik
Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Just a few days ago, the 30-year-old actor had revealed that his family members were diagnosed with COVID-19, while he had tested negative at that time.
In an Instagram post on Friday, Kohli said that he has been advised rest for the next two weeks, and urged fans to take all necessary precautions.
Kohli told fans that while looking after his family, he started showing symptoms of the disease and got himself tested.
Urging fans to take all the required precautions, the actor wrote, "I don't want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But... Don't take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it."
"Please don't be careless about prevention, you'll wish every second that you weren't infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease," Kohli added.
I have tested positive for #Covid19 and I'm on complete bed rest for the next 2 weeks. Please don't be careless about prevention, you'll wish every second that you weren't infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease. 🙏🏻🌺
Earlier this week, Kohli had said that he was taking care of his family members after they tested positive for the fatal virus.
"Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don't be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love (sic)," he had written.
Himansh Kohli kicked off his Bollywood career with Divya Kumar's 2014 coming-of-age drama Yaariyan. He has also featured in movies such as Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Ranchi Diaries, Dil Jo Na Keh Saka, and Boondi Raita.
Many Bollywood personalities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) had contracted COVID-19. They have all since recovered.
Celebrities like actor Kiran Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor, and producer Karim Morani were also infected with it.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world. Across India, it has infected over 41 lakh and killed over 70,000.
