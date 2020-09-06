Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Just a few days ago, the 30-year-old actor had revealed that his family members were diagnosed with COVID-19, while he had tested negative at that time. In an Instagram post on Friday, Kohli said that he has been advised rest for the next two weeks, and urged fans to take all necessary precautions.

Details Do everything to safeguard yourself from it, Kohli said

Kohli told fans that while looking after his family, he started showing symptoms of the disease and got himself tested. Urging fans to take all the required precautions, the actor wrote, "I don't want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But... Don't take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it."

Quote 'You'll wish every second that you weren't infected'

"Please don't be careless about prevention, you'll wish every second that you weren't infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease," Kohli added.

Instagram Post You can read Himansh Kohli's post here

Earlier Earlier this week, Kohli revealed his family's diagnosis

Earlier this week, Kohli had said that he was taking care of his family members after they tested positive for the fatal virus. "Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don't be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love (sic)," he had written.

Information Kohli starred in films like 'Yaariyan' and 'Ranchi Diaries'

Himansh Kohli kicked off his Bollywood career with Divya Kumar's 2014 coming-of-age drama Yaariyan. He has also featured in movies such as Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Ranchi Diaries, Dil Jo Na Keh Saka, and Boondi Raita.

COVID-19 COVID-19 infected over 41 lakh across India