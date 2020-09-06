Actor Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement, expressing his disappointment at the arrest of his son Showik Chakraborty. Rhea's brother was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, in connection with a drug probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In his statement, Indrajit remarked that a middle-class family has been "demolished." Here's more on this.

In a statement shared with India Today, Indrajit Chakraborty said, "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter." "You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," Chakraborty, a retired army officer, added.

Indrajit Chakraborty's statement came after Showik and Sushant Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday night by the NCB as part of a drug probe connected to the actor's death in June. They were arrested after the NCB carried out early morning raids at their houses and questioned them for hours. Both have been sent to NCB's custody until September 9.

On Saturday, Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant was also arrested by the NCB. This morning, the agency's officials served summons to Rhea Chakraborty to appear for questioning today. It has been reported that Showik will be confronted with his sister and other accused in this case. To recall, the NCB had started probing a drug angle in the case on August 26.

