Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 35-year-old took to social media to inform fans about his diagnosis. Arjun said he is currently asymptomatic and will remain under home quarantine, as per the advice of his doctors and the authorities. "I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home," Arjun wrote in his post. Here's more.

Quote 'I have faith that humanity will overcome the virus'

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun added.

Instagram Post You can read Arjun Kapoor's statement here

🙏🏽 A post shared by arjunkapoor on Sep 6, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Work What's up on the work front for Arjun?

Separately, on the work front, Arjun was last seen on the silver screen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period movie Panipat. This year, the actor was all set to feature in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. However, the movie, originally planned to be released in March, remains indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Details Recently, filming for Malaika's show 'India's Best Dancer' was stalled

On a related note, filming for Sony TV reality show India's Best Dancer was stalled after 7-8 members of the its crew were diagnosed with COVID-19. Actor Malaika Arora, along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, serve as judges on the reality show. Production for the show had begun recently after the lockdown restrictions for film and television shoots were eased by the government.

COVID-19 Earlier, Bachchan family and others were also infected