Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 02:57 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 35-year-old took to social media to inform fans about his diagnosis.
Arjun said he is currently asymptomatic and will remain under home quarantine, as per the advice of his doctors and the authorities.
"I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home," Arjun wrote in his post.
"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun added.
Separately, on the work front, Arjun was last seen on the silver screen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period movie Panipat.
This year, the actor was all set to feature in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. However, the movie, originally planned to be released in March, remains indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On a related note, filming for Sony TV reality show India's Best Dancer was stalled after 7-8 members of the its crew were diagnosed with COVID-19.
Actor Malaika Arora, along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, serve as judges on the reality show.
Production for the show had begun recently after the lockdown restrictions for film and television shoots were eased by the government.
Many Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan (77), his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) had contracted COVID-19. They have since recovered.
Other celebrities like actor Kiran Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor, and producer Karim Morani were also infected with the disease.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world. Across India, it has infected over 41 lakh and killed over 70,000.
