Since the year 2020 looks stagnant, let's go back in time when all we ever discussed was the fantasy world of Game of Thrones. How many of you were left shell-shocked after Arya Stark killed The Night King? Many were, and as a matter of fact, that scene gave hardcore viewers something to cling onto from the heavily criticized finale of GoT. Here's the big secret from that finale.

Context Everyone was sure that Jon Snow would kill Night King

Kit 'Jon Snow' Harington had told Maisie Williams, known for her fearless portrayal of Arya Stark, that someone told him "in season three that I was going to kill The Night King." But when he read the script, he realized "it was Arya the whole time." When asked why the producers chose Arya over Jon, the 23-year-old actress said, "It would've been too obvious."

Gratitude "It was like the ultimate ending for her"

Thanking the show-creators for giving her the opportunity to shine in the season finale, Maisie noted, "I think I had the best storyline of the final season." "It just consumed so much of my life for 10 years, and then this episode was just like everything that my character had been working for. It was like the ultimate ending for her," she wrapped up.

Ventures She will next be seen in a movie, TV show