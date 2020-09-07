The God of Mischief, prince of lies, and a master of sorcery and deceptions, Loki is pretty legendary. Even though Tom Hiddleston's appearance as Loki in MCU is absolutely fantastic, the movies failed to incorporate some of his key comic book characteristics. With the upcoming Disney+ show based on Loki, there is a chance that Marvel might include these facts about our favorite trickster.

Powers He is a powerful God, with too many skills

Loki is called the God of Mischief because of his talent for sorcery, deception, and cunningness, not for throwing knives. He has shape-shifting and illusion casting powers along with the ability to conjure energetic blasts, summon mystical forces, and harness the magic of different realms. Apart from superhuman physical traits, he knows telekinesis, has increased magical immunity, and one time also became Sorcerer Supreme.

LGBTQ+ LGBTQ+ representation: Loki is gender fluid and pansexual

The God of Mischief can change his age and appearance to suit his purpose, which includes transforming into a woman. One time he was even reborn in the body of Lady Sif to wreck Thor's life. Loki is gender-fluid and pansexual, as explored in the 2014 issue Loki: Agent of Asgard. He adapts to whatever (or whoever) the circumstances around him require to be.

Worthy He is (in a twisted way) worthy of Mjolnir

To defeat Red Skull, in Avengers & X-Men: Axis #9, a spell was cast that inverted the ethical orientation of all heroes and villains. Here, Loki finally became worthy of Mjolnir. On account of this spell, Loki became the God of Heroism and Truth, and Thor became a villain. As expected, Loki proceeded to beat the crap out of Thor with Mjolnir. How brotherly!

Kid Loki His reincarnation as Kid Loki who was called Serrure