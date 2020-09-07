Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, known to be a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has hit back at those who leveled allegations against him, taken a dig at his other "friends," and expressed disappointment at the media trial. This came after multiple allegations were leveled by Sushant's family and the media against Sandip regarding Sushant's untimely death. Here's more on this.

Context Sandip questioned over relationship with Sushant, his family

Many questions were raised about Sandip and his relationship with Sushant after both the late actor's family and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed that they did not know him. It was also revealed that Sandip, who went to Sushant's home after his death and also attended his funeral, had not been in touch with the late actor for the past one year.

Quote Sandip saw an opportunity and took charge: Sushant's family's lawyer

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Rajput's family, had also questioned Sandip's role. He said, "Sushant's sister was devastated after seeing his body, she was lying down in the room, so he (Sandip) just saw an opportunity and took charge."

Interview 'I stood with my friend's family. That's not a crime'

While Sandip confessed he had not been in touch with Sushant lately, he added that he thought it right to go to his house after his death. The producer said he took charge of the formalities, because none of the late actor's other friends were there. "I stood with my friend's family, unlike others who chose to stay indoors. That is not a crime!"

Quote 'Was unable to stop myself when I heard about Sushant'

"On 14th June when I heard about you (Sushant), I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mitu Didi," Sandip wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Chats Sandip apparently helped Sushant's family in completing formalities

A lot of speculations have also been made as to why Sandip was in touch with the ambulance driver who took Sushant's body from his house to the hospital. Addressing them, the producer released WhatsApp exchanges he had with Sushant's sister, Mitu, which suggest he had helped her with arranging the actor's death certificate and making payment to the ambulance driver, besides other formalities.

Quote 'Is it my fault to help a grieving sister?'

"Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, it's correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother," he asked.

Instagram Post You can read Sandip's post here

Statement My family reprimanded me for inviting trouble: Sandip

Sandip added his family is upset and concerned because of the constant media attention. "My friends, mom and family reprimanded me for being there for Sushant's family. They said, 'You have made a mistake by going there. You shouldn't have gone there. You have asked for trouble. His other friends are intelligent, but you are an emotional fool to go and help," he said.

Information Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June