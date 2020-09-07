Bollywood actor and television personality Malaika Arora has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 46-year-old took to social media earlier today to reveal her diagnosis. In her statement, Malaika added that she is currently asymptomatic, and will be quarantined at home as instructed by her doctor and the authorities. Here are more details on this.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika wrote, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine." "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support," she added.

Malaika's statement came days after it was reported that shooting for Sony TV reality show India's Best Dancer was stalled after 7-8 members of its crew had tested positive for the fatal virus. Malaika, along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, serves as a judge on the show. Production for the show had begun recently after restrictions on film and TV shoots were eased.

Earlier in June, Malaika's residential building in Mumbai's Bandra was sealed and turned into a containment zone after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, in a related piece of news, actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home," Arjun told fans via Instagram.

