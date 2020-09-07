Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 03:06 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Bollywood actor and television personality Malaika Arora has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 46-year-old took to social media earlier today to reveal her diagnosis.
In her statement, Malaika added that she is currently asymptomatic, and will be quarantined at home as instructed by her doctor and the authorities.
Taking to Instagram, Malaika wrote, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine."
"I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support," she added.
Malaika's statement came days after it was reported that shooting for Sony TV reality show India's Best Dancer was stalled after 7-8 members of its crew had tested positive for the fatal virus.
Malaika, along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, serves as a judge on the show.
Production for the show had begun recently after restrictions on film and TV shoots were eased.
Earlier in June, Malaika's residential building in Mumbai's Bandra was sealed and turned into a containment zone after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, in a related piece of news, actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home," Arjun told fans via Instagram.
Many stars from B-town, including screen icon Amitabh Bachchan (77), his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya had also contracted COVID-19. They have since recovered.
Others like singer Kanika Kapoor and actor Kiran Kumar were also infected with the disease.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect lives around the world. Across India, it has infected over 42 lakh and killed over 71,000.
