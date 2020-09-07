New York-born Indian-American rapper, singer and songwriter, Akash Ahuja, who made his debut in 2020, is already breaking records. His creation "Cant Let You Go," inspired by his latest love interest, became a raging success. This song, which reached #60 on iTunes' Top 100 Charts, made him the first Indian artist to have a song without any feature on the iTunes Charts.

Music What makes Akash so unique yet popular?

Akash uniquely blends the old with the new, viz. classical Indian music with western pop, while staying true to his authentic self. This makes his music fresh and young, and adds a distinct tone to it. For Akash, creating music is like writing a diary. He believes in making music for people, who can relate to him and be a part of his journey.

Support He has a great support system and many inspirations

Akash's greatest support system has been his family, where his father is his eternal role model and his mother, the biggest pillar of strength. Artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Zakir Hussain and Diljit Dosanjh have heavily influenced Akash's life and inspired him to make his own music. When it comes to his sound and popular fashion sense, Akash likes to push the boundaries.

Journey Grateful to have featured on Times Square Billboard: Akash

Talking about his journey so far, Akash says, "I've always been into music but my first official step was recording and releasing my single 'Come Closer.' I was so humbled and grateful to see it on a Times Square Billboard." One of Akash's dreams is to help empower as many lives as he can by spreading love through his art.

Records A bit about his creations

Previously, he became the first Indian artist to be featured on Billboard in New York City's Times Square in February 2020, for his debut hit single "Come Closer." This song was relentlessly streamed across multiple platforms and became an instant hit among fans. While "Come Closer" became an overnight hit, his other song "Affection" too charted on the iTunes Hip-Hop Top 50.

Music icon Akash believes that love has tremendous power