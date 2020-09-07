Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has accused officials of Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of barging into her office space in the city. She said the officials harassed her neighbors there, and even claimed that they plan to demolish the property tomorrow. This happened ahead of the 33-year-old actor's return to Mumbai, which has turned into a huge political controversy.

Kangana made these claims on Twitter earlier today, as she posted a series of videos of her office space, a movie production house called Manikarnika Films, in Mumbai's Khar (West) area. Captioning the first video, a 2-minute promotional clip for the office, Kangana wrote, "This is the office of Manikarnika Films in Mumbai. It took 15 years of hard work to achieve this."

"It was one of my dreams to have my own office if I ever got the opportunity to become a filmmaker. But now it looks like my dream is going to be destroyed. Today, some BMC officials showed up unannounced," she added.

The actor posted another video, where around seven men can be seen gathered around a large table inside the office. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors...I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property." "Everybody will have to bear the brunt of what that madam (Kangana) did," BMC officials allegedly said.

In another tweet, Kangana claimed that she has all the required paperwork and permissions for the property, adding that "nothing has been done illegally" there. "BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice," she further said.

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

The ongoing tussle between Kangana and the state government in Maharashtra started after she criticized the ruling Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance and Mumbai Police for their handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She also said that with the current government, she feared living in Mumbai. In response to her criticism, Sena leader Sanjay Raut "advised" her against returning to the city.

Responding to Raut in strong words, Kangana compared Mumbai with the militancy-infused Pakistan-occupied Kashmir area, and announced she would return to the city on September 9. While her comment received backlash from many across party lines and her own colleagues in film industry, Raut invited criticism for using a cuss word for her. Another Sena leader said Kangana would be "slapped" if she returns.

