After David Ayer's Suicide Squad failed to impress the critics, DC is all set to reboot its Task Force X. However, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag and Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang are all set to return in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The recent roll call teaser of the film introduced many new characters too. Here's more.

1 & 2 Bloodsport and Peacemaker: Expert marksmen

Idris Elba was originally cast to replace Will Smith as Deadshot, but he was finally cast as Bloodsport, the expert marksman who was jailed for shooting the Man of Steel with Kryptonite bullets. Peacemaker (John Cena) is still designated to be a gun-toting superhero, but is willing to kill for peace. In the words of Cena, Peacemaker is a douchey Captain America.

3 & 4 The Thinker and the Polka-dot Man

Clifford DeVoe or The Thinker is a man of unknown origin with mind-enhancing technology built directly into his skull in lieu of a helmet. He will be played by Peter Capaldi. David Dastmalchian is set to play the ridiculous yet dangerous alter-ego of Abner Krill, Polka-Dot Man, who has a special suit of multi-colored, removable polka-dots that can be used for deadly purposes.

5 & 6 Mongal, the ruler of Warworld and Sol Soria

Next, we have Mongal, played by Mayling Ng. The tyrannical alien, from Debstam IV and daughter of Mongul the Elder, is well known for luring Superman into her father's prison satellite called Warworld. Sol Soria doesn't exist in DC comics. However, it is speculated that Alice Braga might play the gender-flipped version of Juan Soria, who has the ability to unlock any object.

7 & 8 Ratcher 2 and TDK

The original Ratcatcher was Otis Flannegan, a convicted murderer who became a leader of the rodents he was tasked to kill, training them as his attack minions. Daniela Melchior's Ratcher 2 might be his relative. Nathan Fillion will play TDK, The Detachable Kid, which is another name for Arm-Fall-Off-Boy. He has the ability to detach his own limbs and use them as blunt weapons!

9 & 10 Blackguard and the billionaire blackmailer Savant

Peter Davidson's Blackguard is initially a small-time thug, who is later recruited by the criminal organization, the 1000, and usually wears a heavy armor that allows him to generate a shield and mace. The alter-ego of billionaire Brian Durlin, Savant will be portrayed by Michael Rooker. Originally a Gotham vigilante, Savant turns to the dark side after being apprehended by his hero, Batman.

11 & 12 Former Olympic athlete Javelin and John Munroe aka the Weasel

Javelin, played by Flula Borg is a former German Olympic athlete who, for unknown reasons, decided to use his athletic talents with the track and field device for crime and infamously goes up against Green Lantern. James Gunn cast his brother, Sean Gunn, as Weasel, who was originally introduced as John Monroe, a professor driven to murder those who gave him the nickname "Weasel."

13 King Shark and the rest of the cast