Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 12:04 pm
Written bySagar Malik
The Mumbai Police has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against two of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and a Delhi-based doctor.
This development has come after Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's former girlfriend and prime accused in his death case, filed a complaint against his sisters Priyanka and Mitu, for allegedly arranging a "bogus medical prescription" for him.
Here's more on this.
The complaint, filed at the Bandra Police station, names Priyanka and Mitu Singh, as well as Dr. Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of Cardiology at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
The three have been charged with abetment to suicide, forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy. They have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985.
To recall, the Supreme Court had last month directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over all investigations related to Sushant's death. This case has hence been transferred to the central agency. CBI will reportedly seek a legal opinion on Rhea's complaint.
In the seven-page complaint, filed by Rhea at the Bandra Police station, she has leveled multiple accusations against Sushant's sisters and Dr. Kumar.
As per the complaint, they had allegedly arranged a fake medical prescription depicting Sushant as a patient at the said hospital in Delhi, while the 34-year-old was actually in Mumbai at that time.
In her complaint, Rhea said, "The deceased died only five days after he had obtained the said prescription, where he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of Priyanka and Dr. Kumar."
Rhea also claimed that she and Sushant had a disagreement over this matter, following which Sushant asked her to leave the house. She left thereafter.
Rhea's complaint came days after WhatsApp chats indicated Priyanka had advised Sushant to take certain medications for anxiety.
According to the purported chats, dated June 8, merely six days before Sushant died by alleged suicide, his sister had advised him to take three separate medications for anxiety, and had also arranged a forged prescription signed by Dr. Kumar, for him.
Sushant was found dead at his home in Bandra on June 14. Mumbai cops had said it was suicide and that the actor had been suffering from clinical depression.
Meanwhile, in July, Sushant's family accused Rhea of mental harassment, money laundering, and abetment to suicide.
Three central agencies, viz. CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing the matter.
