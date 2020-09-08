Salman Khan has been telling us via promo videos that the upcoming season of Bigg Boss would be a "befitting reply" to 2020, which obviously hasn't been great. And now, we know what he has been talking about all along. As per reports, the upcoming season of the Colors TV reality show will feature many pre-lockdown luxuries such as eating out and visiting cinemas.

Details The house will have facilities, but there's a catch!

According to a report in The Indian Express, the all-new Bigg Boss 14 house will include a mall, a mini-theater facility, a spa as well as a styled restaurant corner. However, the contestants can't enjoy these luxuries after just entering the house. They will be allowed to revel in these activities only after they perform in luxury tasks, the report added.

Quote 'Throughout lockdown, people have missed certain activities'

"Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house," a source shared with the publication.

Instagram Post 'Ab scene paltega,' said Salman in a viral clip

2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak A post shared by colorstv on Sep 7, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

Premiere 'BB 14' to premiere on Colors TV this October

The report stated that Bigg Boss 14 will start airing on Colors TV from October 3. Notably, the show was earlier set to premiere in September. But it was reportedly postponed as heavy rains in Mumbai last month disrupted pending repair work. Reportedly, before they enter the house, the contestants will remain in quarantine for a few days.

Contestants Who all are expected to participate this time?

As far as the list of contestants is concerned, popular television celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin and Baal Veer actor Pavitra Punia have reportedly been approached by Bigg Boss 14 makers. Besides Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Naagin actor Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are also in talks to take part in the show. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Salman Salman to get Rs. 250 crore for 'BB 14'?