Sagar Malik
Salman Khan has been telling us via promo videos that the upcoming season of Bigg Boss would be a "befitting reply" to 2020, which obviously hasn't been great.
And now, we know what he has been talking about all along.
As per reports, the upcoming season of the Colors TV reality show will feature many pre-lockdown luxuries such as eating out and visiting cinemas.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the all-new Bigg Boss 14 house will include a mall, a mini-theater facility, a spa as well as a styled restaurant corner.
However, the contestants can't enjoy these luxuries after just entering the house. They will be allowed to revel in these activities only after they perform in luxury tasks, the report added.
"Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house," a source shared with the publication.
The report stated that Bigg Boss 14 will start airing on Colors TV from October 3.
Notably, the show was earlier set to premiere in September. But it was reportedly postponed as heavy rains in Mumbai last month disrupted pending repair work.
Reportedly, before they enter the house, the contestants will remain in quarantine for a few days.
As far as the list of contestants is concerned, popular television celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin and Baal Veer actor Pavitra Punia have reportedly been approached by Bigg Boss 14 makers.
Besides Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Naagin actor Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are also in talks to take part in the show.
However, no official confirmation has been made yet.
Meanwhile, buzz suggests that Salman may get a whopping Rs. 250 crore for the upcoming Bigg Boss season. It has been reported that the actor will charge Rs. 10.25 crore per episode.
Interestingly, this season would mark Salman's 11th stint with the reality show.
To recall, last year, Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss, while Asim Riaz was the first runner-up.
