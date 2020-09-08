Actor Rhea Chakraborty reportedly "broke down" when she was confronted with her brother Showik during questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) hours before she was arrested by the agency. The agency is probing allegations of drug abuse in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom Chakraborty was dating. Last week, the agency had arrested Showik and others in the case.

Details Chakraborty admitted to consuming drugs with Rajput: Report

During questioning, Chakraborty admitted to consuming drugs with Rajput and Showik, sources told NDTV. Investigators said she has also admitted to organizing drugs for the deceased actor. She reportedly told the investigators that she had not been in touch with any drug dealer. During the coronavirus lockdown, Chakraborty would ask Showik to arrange drugs, since it was hard to procure them, sources told NDTV.

Background 3 central agencies probing SSR's death

Chakraborty is also facing allegations of illegally transferring Rs. 15 crore from Rajput's account, and playing a role in his death. While the financial angle of the case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the actor's death. Notably, the ED had flagged WhatsApp chats on Chakraborty's phone which sparked the drug probe.

Investigation NCB claims to have evidence linking Showik, Miranda to drugs

The NCB said that it has evidence linking Showik Chakraborty and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda to the purchase of marijuana. According to the agency, Rajput's household staffer Dipesh Sawant procured 165 grams of marijuana between March and June on the orders of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty. Sawant reportedly told the investigators that he had seen Rajput smoking marijuana back in September 2018.

Arrests Chakraborty arrested; to be produced before magistrate later today

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday and was taken for a medical examination. She had been questioned by the agency for three days prior to the arrest. She will be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing by 7.30 pm, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra said. Last week, Showik Chakraborty, Miranda, and Sawant had also been arrested by the NCB.

Death Rajput was found hanging at Mumbai flat in June