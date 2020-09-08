It is impossible even for COVID-19 to stop superstar Tom Cruise from resuming shoot of his highly anticipated venture of the Mission Impossible franchise. The star, director Christopher McQuarrie and the entire cast and crew of the 7th instalment of the franchise have restarted shooting in Norway in a determined bid to achieve its deadline of November 19, 2021 release. Here's more.

McQuarrie sent ardent MI fans into a tizzy by sharing an electrifying image of a person, possibly the 58-year-old actor, standing on a motor runaway overlooking the Norwegian mountains on Instagram. Several videos are going viral since then, showing Tom taking multiple takes of a stunt, in which he revs his BMX bike over that runaway and does a free fall.

This apart, the actor is also seen engaging in some serious hand-to-hand close combat stunt with a stuntman on top of a train in Norway. It is heartening to see the actor and the stuntman follow basic regulations of COVID-19 distancing norms as both of them are seen wearing masks while rehearsing the insane grapple over, what is considered to be, a fast-running train.

Evidently, the film faced a lot of hiccups because of the pandemic. Initially, shooting was supposed to happen in Italy but the country was ravaged by the pandemic in March. Production was also scheduled to take place in UK, but due to constant delay, the base was shifted to the European country. Given the situation, consequently, its release got shifted to November 2021.

Now that the shooting has resumed, Tom is a happy man. He told Norway's Minister of Culture Abid Raja that the whole crew is "excited" to come to the country for shoot. "It's a gorgeous country, I can't wait to get back there. I am very excited, as is the whole crew, about coming back," said the superstar, when asked about the development.

