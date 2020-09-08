Superstar Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan has alleged that filmmaker Karan Johar had once insulted him and "put him down." The 54-year-old actor also said that there exists bias in the film industry, however adding that talent plays a crucial role in success. His statements have come amid reignited debate around nepotism in Bollywood in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death.

Details There is bias and groupism in the industry, Faisal said

Faisal said, "There is bias and groupism in the industry...Everyone looks out for themselves. If your work flops, they don't treat you well." Recounting an incident from his brother Aamir's 50th birthday party, he claimed Karan Johar had "acted weird" with him and had "disconnected" him from a person he was trying to talk to. "So, a lot of such things have happened."

Debate He also said outsiders have often made it big

However, citing examples of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others, Faisal said that "outsiders" have often made it big. He added that while nepotism makes it easier for star kids to enter the industry, they would eventually need talent to be successful. "You'll get a break in the industry due to nepotism...but will have to prove your worth in the end," he noted.

Criticism Earlier, KJo had received massive hate after Sushant's death

Faisal's accusation against Johar has come at a time when the 48-year-old director/producer has been receiving immense flak. After Sushant's death, Johar was accused of shedding "fake tears" for the late actor after having earlier mocked him, along with Alia Bhatt, on his chat show Koffee With Karan. He was also brutally trolled for promoting nepotism in the movie industry.

Information Fans alleged Sushant was ostracized by bigwigs

Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June. It was revealed he had been suffering from depression. Thereafter, angry fans started attacking and trolling certain Bollywood stars, alleging that the actor was ostracized by industry moguls.

Infighting Bollywood's infighting continues to remain triggered