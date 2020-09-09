In any comic universe, we have the straight-A heroes and the exact opposite villains. Then, there is a grey area of ruthless heroes, the anti-heroes. Marvel has its fair share of anti-heroes ranging from Punisher to Venom. And then, there is Deadpool, also known as the "Merc with a Mouth." Considered the ultimate anti-hero, what exactly makes Deadpool an unconventional comic book character?

Origins He is a parody version of DC's Deathstroke

When Deadpool made his first appearance in The New Mutants #98 (1991), creator Rob Liefeld said that his costume was inspired by Spider-Man's full mask design. But Deadpool was actually an intentional ripped-off version of DC's supervillain, Deathstroke. There are also real name similarities between these two as Deathstroke's real name is Slade Wilson, while Deadpool's is Wade Wilson.

Powers He annoyed Thanos into giving him immortality

As seen in the movies, Deadpool has self-healing powers, but that is not why he is immune to death. It is because of Thanos. Deadpool, during his torture, fell in love with the physical form of Death, who Thanos fancied too. When Deadpool wanted to die and be with her, Thanos cursed him with immortality. This separated Death and Deadpool for eternity.

Charisma He is a filthy, charismatic, sad clown

Marvel might have sarcastic heroes like Tony Stark, but Deadpool is a charismatic sad clown, making him different from others. Going opposite of the holier-than-thou comic book dialogues, Deadpool is liberal with cuss words and talks a lot. But, the reason why he constantly jokes is to cover up his self-loathing, insecurities, and pain from the traumas he has endured over the years.

Awareness He breaks the fourth wall, is quite funny