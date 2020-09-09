Hoffman Junior is holding the baton now! In a delightful development for the fans of the great Philip Seymour Hoffman, the late actor's son, Cooper, is going to start his film career as "the child actor at the center of the movie." This 17-year-old will be playing the protagonist in the project, which is set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Facts Paul Thomas Anderson, Hoffman's best buddy, is launching Cooper

But that is not the only reason why you should be excited. Cooper's debut role starts under the deft guidance of none other than director, screenwriter and producer Paul Thomas Anderson. Anderson has been the best buddy of the late actor, who with his wits and chops redefined comic timing on the silver screen. The film, "which involves multiple storylines," has a coming-of-age story.

Cast Bradley Cooper will be lending support to the film

Big names such as Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim and Bennie Safdie are the star cast of the film that is going to be backed by Anderson's production house Ghoulardi Film Company, along with Sarah Murphy. According to The New York Times, Safdie is playing the role of a closeted gay LA City Council member in the film revolving around school times of Cooper's character.

Trivia High expectations riding on Cooper's shoulders because of his father

The project remains untitled with no further information about the film's storyline. However, there are high expectations riding on Cooper's shoulders because of his father's magical bond with Anderson, who made five films with the late actor, namely Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, and The Master. During an interview, Anderson recalled watching Hoffman in Scent of a Woman as a love-at-first-sight feeling.

Context Hoffman, a natural actor, leaves behind a rich acting legacy