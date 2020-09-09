Kim Kardashian is set to take over another chunk of your private interior space, and you'd have no other option but to revel in this glam queen's new ideas. The social media mogul is delving into a new arena of homeware. Given her stupendous success in her previous product lines, it's just a matter of time when her homeware goods fly off the shelves.

Branding Kardashian has already trademarked 'KKW Home'

According to the latest reportage by E! News, Kardashian has already trademarked KKW Home. The documents available with the media house indicate that this upcoming venture will range over household cosmetic containers for organizing cosmetics, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, bath products, aromatherapy diffusers, bathroom candles, body sponges and towels. A 360-degree home view is set to be redesigned by Kardashian's brand!

Strategy Like KKW Beauty, SKIMS, this is another of her venture

This is a well-thought-out strategy because the upcoming line of products under KKW Home complement other products by SKIMS and KKW Beauty, the other two brands owned by Kardashian. SKIMS is a shape-enhancing undergarment brand, while KKW Beauty is into cosmetics products. Notably, this is the first time that anyone from the Jenner and Kardashian siblings is attempting a foray into homeware.

Anniversary Meanwhile, SKIMS celebrates its first anniversary this September

Meanwhile, September marks the first anniversary of SKIMS and to celebrate that, Kardashian has shared images of top celebrities on Instagram who have treasured the products. Her promotion started with an impressive image of herself posing for the camera while the room is full of SKIMS products. Addison Rae, Jodie Turner-Smith and Rumer Willis also celebrated the brand with their images.

Instagram Post Jodie Turner-Smith flaunts her body wearing a SKIMS product

happy birthday @skims!🥰 really excited to be a part of the 1 Year Anniversary campaign because my body has changed so much in the last year and at every size i’ve felt sexy in @skims 🤎🤎🤎 thank you for supporting me from press tour to postpartum 🤍🤍🤍 📸 by @vbuntitled A post shared by jodiesmith on Sep 3, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

Collection Both the brands by Kardashian have seen enhancements recently

Interestingly, Kardashian has also announced a collaboration with her BFF Allison Statter, co-founder of a noted celebrity PR agency. Named KKW x ALLISON, it comprises beauty essentials for working women. SKIMS also saw an enhancement when Kardashian, last December, promoted her comfortable new line of pajamas under the company's vertical. This is a sure-fire way of owning the target audience's desires.