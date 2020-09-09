Ray 'Cyborg' Fisher thinks his career is on the line as his relentless war of words with Warner Bros. shows no sign of mellowing down. There has been a fresh exchange of facts and arguments between both sides regarding, what seems to be, Fisher's prolonged grudge against select high honchos of DC and makers of Justice League. Let's follow the timeline.

The beginning "Whedon was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable"

It all started on July 1 when Fisher alleged that director Joss Whedon "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" on the sets of Justice League to the cast and crew in general. Calling out Whedon's actions, Fisher alleged that the director could take it this far not without the support of ex-DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg.

Allegation Fisher alleges that Johns "made veiled threat to my career"

Fisher supported his version in a fan meet, challenging Whedon to sue him for slander if his allegations are proved wrong. He also tweeted on August 12 accusing Johns of admonishing him regarding his grievances about Justice League reshoots and "made a thinly veiled threat to my career." Weeks later, WarnerMedia and AT&T launched a third-party probe, which Fisher termed a "massive step forward."

I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of ATT's merger with Time Warner.



Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!



Statement This is what WB has to say in their defense

Warner Bros., in their defense, maintained that Fisher never reported about "actionable misconduct." They termed the actor's version about DC Films President Walter Hamada throwing Whedon and Berg "under the bus" to save Johns, untrue. They added that Fisher had complained "that his suggested script revisions weren't adopted," to which Hamada explained, "a film's writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters."

Quote Warner Bros. alleged that Fisher "declined to speak to investigator"

"Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he'd elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation," said the statement, which added that Fisher has "declined to speak to the investigator" tasked with the job of looking into the matter.

Proof However, Fisher claims to have talked to the investigator

However, countering Warner Bros' claims, Fisher on Saturday shared a screenshot of the mail he sent to his crew after discussing the issue with the investigator concerned via Zoom on August 26. Tweeting his Instagram video dated August 21 again on Saturday, Fisher said "I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses."

Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.



I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after:



