Prominent Telugu TV actor Sravani Kondapalli died by suicide late on Tuesday. The actor, who was 26, is best known for the TV series Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam. She was found dead at her home in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad. Reportedly, the actor had been facing harassment by a man identified as Devraj Reddy aka Sunny, who has since been booked. Here are more details.

Suicide Family discovered body; no suicide note recovered

According to The Indian Express, Kondapalli's family said that she had entered her room on Tuesday on the pretext of taking a shower. When she did not come out of the room even over an hour later, the family said they broke down the door and found the body. The police said that they did not find a suicide note from the scene.

Later events Reddy booked for abetment to suicide on family's complaint

The actor's body has been moved to the Osmania General Hospital for a post mortem, The News Minute reported. Her parents have also filed a complaint against Reddy at the SR Nagar police station. The family has alleged that Reddy harassed the actor, which drove her to suicide. Reddy has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Harassment Reddy harassed her for money; was forcing her for marriage

According to TNM, Kondapalli met Reddy through TikTok and the latter introduced himself as an orphan. The two reportedly became close. Reddy, who is a native of Gollaprolu in Kakinada, then allegedly started harassing Kondapalli, reportedly threatening her with certain "videos." According to reports, he was allegedly harassing her for money and also forcing her to marry him.

Quote Reddy was arrested in June for allegedly harassing Sravani: Police