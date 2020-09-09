The Kardashians are waving their flagship show goodbye. Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021 after the 20th season, informed Kim Kardashian West in an emotional Instagram post. The statement was signed by the beauty mogul and all other members of the show and the family, namely Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick.

"To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years," wrote Kim.

Cabler E! was prompt with a statement full of gratitude as it was KUWTK's success that gradually elevated the network to scripted shows. "Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives...We respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras," read their statement.

KUWTK, a pioneer in the reality shows vertical could have never happened without the accidental leak of Kim Kardashian's sex tape with former boyfriend and singer Ray J, who is the first cousin of hip hop legend Snoop Dogg. That sex tape gave unprecedented attention to Kim, and her mother Kris Jenner approached E! to make a show out of her family's lives.

