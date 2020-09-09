-
09 Sep 2020
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is ending, informs the family
Written byShubham DasguptaEntertainment
The Kardashians are waving their flagship show goodbye.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021 after the 20th season, informed Kim Kardashian West in an emotional Instagram post.
The statement was signed by the beauty mogul and all other members of the show and the family, namely Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick.
Announcement
We are beyond grateful to all of you, said Kim
"To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years," wrote Kim.
Instagram Post
This is where Kim announced about the show ending
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Acknowledgement
E! was prompt in its message, shows gratitude to Kardashians
Cabler E! was prompt with a statement full of gratitude as it was KUWTK's success that gradually elevated the network to scripted shows.
"Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives...We respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras," read their statement.
Scandal
Kim's 'accidental' sex tape leak had paved way for 'KUWTK'
KUWTK, a pioneer in the reality shows vertical could have never happened without the accidental leak of Kim Kardashian's sex tape with former boyfriend and singer Ray J, who is the first cousin of hip hop legend Snoop Dogg.
That sex tape gave unprecedented attention to Kim, and her mother Kris Jenner approached E! to make a show out of her family's lives.
Script
The show eventually made the family famous and rich
-
Since then, KUWTK has given a sneak-peek into the real and often scripted drama between the Jenner and Kardashian step-sisters.
From excited teenagers to corporate socialites, the show led to a fame explosion for the sisters, many of whom are racing for the billionaire spot through pricey social media appearances, fashion endorsements and their own product lines ranging from denim, cosmetics to homeware.