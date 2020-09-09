Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is taking the diversity angle seriously. Officials released a statement citing conditions the studios will have to abide by while filing nominations for the Best Picture award from the 94th Academy Award onward. This includes a form submission for next two years and guidelines adherence from the third year. Criteria for other categories stay the same.

Guidelines Academy CEO and President have issued the statement about this

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and Academy President David Rubin stressed on inclusion of "diverse global population" in the "creation of motion pictures." Studios must qualify for multiple sub-criteria of four major standards to get a nomination for Best Picture. Categories such as animated feature, international feature and documentary feature will face different treatment if they file for Best Picture category.

Rules Standard A: On-screen representation

This has 3 sub-clauses, starting with a lead or significant supporting actor belonging to underrepresented ethnic or racial groups such as Asian, Hispanic/Latinx, Black/African American, indigenous, native American or Alaskan native, middle-eastern, north African, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander or other ethnicities. The main storyline and/or 30% of general ensemble cast must represent women, LGBTQ+ and people with cognitive/physical disabilities such as hearing impairment.

Optional rules Standard B: Creative team members

Two of various leadership posts such as casting director, director, etc. must represent aforementioned groups across gender and disability barriers, while one of those two posts must belong to the aforementioned ethnicities. Six crew/technical employees excluding production assistants must belong to said ethnic or racial groups. In total, 30% of the film crew must belong to underrepresented groups based on gender, race and ethnicity.

Mandatory obeyance Standard C: Industry opportunities

Established big studios/distributors must show evidence of long-term or ongoing paid internship or apprenticeship for underrepresented ethnic and/or gender groups in most of the departments including production/development and VFX. Indie studios/distributors need to have 2 apprentices/interns from the said groups in any one of their departments. The production, distribution and financing company of the film must train or hire people from the said groups.

Compulsory Standard D: Marketing, publicity and distribution