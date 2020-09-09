Grey's Anatomy is back to ABC Prospect Studios to shoot its 17th season, which is heavily focused on the deadly coronavirus pandemic. This time, Ellen Pompeo a.k.a. Meredith Grey won hearts with her off-screen gratitude toward the healthcare workers. She has dedicated the entire season to the undying determination of healthcare workers helping the mankind at the cost of their own lives.

Pompeo wrote on Instagram, "Since we shut down filming, 7,000 healthcare workers have died from COVID." "I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing...this season is for you, with humility and a bit of humor...I hope we do you proud (sic)."

The popular actor took a snap with her co-star Richard Flood as both wore their face masks on set, implying strict adherence to pandemic safety norms. Notably, the story was supposed to be different until series writers convinced executive producer Krista Vernoff to go ahead with a plot that everyone across the world can relate to, at the moment. No points for guessing!

Recalling the talk she had with the show writers, Vernoff said, "The conversation became: How do we tell this painful story that has hit our medical community so intensely and permanently changed medicine? And create some escapism? And create romance, comedy and joy and fun?"

