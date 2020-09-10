Since his World War II days, Steve Rogers has been involved in all kinds of adventures. From space wars to spy thrillers, Captain America comics deliver a great reading experience. Now, if you are a relatively new fan, you need to do some essential reading to become a mega-fan. Some of the following books have also been the inspiration behind Captain America movies.

First appearance Captain America Comics #1: Where it all began

Both Captain America, and his young ally, Bucky, appear for the first time in this volume in 1941. Starting off with Steve Rogers' origin story where he gets his powers and Bucky becomes his partner, it explains everything you need to know about Cap in 8 quick page-turns. With Joe Simon on the script and Jack Kirby on art, it also introduces Red Skull.

Winter Soldier The Winter Soldier saga: Bucky's reintroduction as a villain

Issues: Captain America #1-9 & #11-14. Ed Brubaker's Winter Soldier saga is the definitive modern Captain America tale. Winter Soldier reintroduces Rogers' long lost partner Bucky as a brainwashed Soviet super-assassin. This storyline defines the modern Captain America, in terms of his character and the stories told with him. Surprisingly, it also turned the prominent side-kick, Bucky Barnes, into a fan-favorite.

Red Skull Cap and Red Skull in Operation: Rebirth

Issues: Captain America #444-448 & #450-454. Captain America briefly dies but is brought back to the forefront of the universe. Rogers is rescued by his presumed dead ex-girlfriend Sharon Carter, who now takes orders from his arch-nemesis, Red Skull! This series examines the antagonistic dynamic between Captain America and Red Skull as they seek to restore reality in an epic adventure.

Cultural shock Man Out of Time: Steve Rogers wakes up

Issues: Captain America: Man Out of Time #1-5 & Avengers #4. This series covers the time between the movies Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It deals with the huge shock Rogers faces as he wakes up in the modern world after disappearing during World War II. The plot makes the character more human and realistic.

Different portryal The Secret Empire: The man without his costume