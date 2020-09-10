Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande has penned a note on her social media handles, clarifying her stance in the 34-year-old actor's death case. She also put forward pertinent questions for fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant's death case. "Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs," she asked. Here's more on what she said.

Never said it's murder. Have total faith in government

Ankita, who had dated Sushant for six years until 2016, clarified that she cannot be sure whether it is a case of suicide or murder. She, however, added that she wants justice for the late actor, stands by his bereaved family, and hopes the truth comes out. "I have total faith in the Maharashtra state government/police and central government instrumentalities (sic)," she wrote.

Only came forward to tell about Sushant's health till 2016

Ankita added that when terms like "sautan" were used for her (by Rhea in a television interview), she "never responded to it." "I only came forward to narrate about Sushant and his mental health till 2016," she noted.

You woke up finally,' Ankita on Bollywood's support for Rhea

Rhea, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday for procuring banned drugs, has been receiving support from her colleagues in the film industry. Taking a dig at that, Ankita wrote, "Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR."

Would you allow a loved one to consume drugs?

Ankita further said it was irresponsible of Rhea to let Sushant consume drugs, despite knowing about his alleged mental health issues. Notably, Sushant had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder, according to statements by the police. "Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state," Ankita asked.

You guard your friend, I am standing by the family

"On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him," Ankita added She concluded, "Let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly." Some fellow actors and Sushant's sister Shweta extended support via comments.

