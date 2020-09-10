National Award-winning veteran actor Paresh Rawal (65) has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind as the new chairperson of the renowned New Delhi-based theater institute National School of Drama (or the NSD). Rawal is also a former Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel confirmed the development earlier today. Here are more details on this.

Artists, students shall benefit from Rawal's talent

Making the announcement on Twitter, Patel congratulated Rawal on his appointment as the new NSD head. He added that artists and students at the school will benefit from the 65-year-old actor's talent.

Twitter Post

A brief about Rawal's career and awards

Rawal has starred in a variety of roles across genres through a career spanning nearly four decades. Some of his most notable movies include Andaz Apna Apna, OMG - Oh My God!, Table No. 21 and the popular Hera Pheri film series. Rawal won the prestigious National Film Award in 1994. In 2014, he was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award.

Heartiest congratulations, said filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has posted a congratulatory message for Rawal on Twitter. He wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations and all the very best to my dear friend Paresh Rawal for being appointed as the chief of NSD." "Your immense knowledge in the field of theater, television and cinema will really be an asset to the institution (sic)," he added.

NSD family welcomes the legend to shower his guidance

A tweet from official Twitter account of NSD read, "NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights (sic)." NSD counts among the most reputed theater training institutes in the country and around the world. It was set up by the Sangeet Natak Akademi as a constituent unit in 1959, and later turned into an autonomous organization.

Theater is my first love, Rawal had once said