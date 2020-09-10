Last updated on Sep 10, 2020, 06:00 pm
Written bySagar Malik
National Award-winning veteran actor Paresh Rawal (65) has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind as the new chairperson of the renowned New Delhi-based theater institute National School of Drama (or the NSD).
Rawal is also a former Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel confirmed the development earlier today.
Here are more details on this.
Making the announcement on Twitter, Patel congratulated Rawal on his appointment as the new NSD head. He added that artists and students at the school will benefit from the 65-year-old actor's talent.
प्रख्यात कलाकार मा @SirPareshRawal जी को महामहिम @rashtrapatibhvn द्वारा @nsd_india का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है।उनकी प्रतिभा का लाभ देश के कलाकारों एवं छात्रों को मिलेगा ।हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ @PMOIndia @JPNadda @incredibleindia @tourismgoi @MinOfCultureGoI @BJP4India @BJP4MP pic.twitter.com/ONdM2sB3g0— Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) September 10, 2020
Rawal has starred in a variety of roles across genres through a career spanning nearly four decades.
Some of his most notable movies include Andaz Apna Apna, OMG - Oh My God!, Table No. 21 and the popular Hera Pheri film series.
Rawal won the prestigious National Film Award in 1994.
In 2014, he was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has posted a congratulatory message for Rawal on Twitter.
He wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations and all the very best to my dear friend Paresh Rawal for being appointed as the chief of NSD."
"Your immense knowledge in the field of theater, television and cinema will really be an asset to the institution (sic)," he added.
A tweet from official Twitter account of NSD read, "NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights (sic)."
NSD counts among the most reputed theater training institutes in the country and around the world.
It was set up by the Sangeet Natak Akademi as a constituent unit in 1959, and later turned into an autonomous organization.
Apart from cinema, Rawal has also been active in theater circles.
"Theatre is my first love and I am the happiest on stage," he had said in an earlier interview, adding, "My roots lie in theatre and it feels good to perform for audiences who appreciate and understand the essence of theatre (sic)."
