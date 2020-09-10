Warner Bros. has released the trailer of sci-fi film Dune and it looks like an aesthetic collaboration of VFX and a cool cast. It has Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya as the lead characters while the supporting cast has giants like Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and others. Its director Denis Villeneuve is known for Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

Context Film based on American author Frank Herbert's 1965 popular novel

The film is based on American author Frank Herbert's 1965 popular novel by the same name. The book has got five sequels written by Herbert and a series of titles by his son Brian Herbert and author Kevin J. Anderson. The film is supposedly the first instalment of a minimum of a two-film storyline that tries to summarize the stunning futuristic visions of Herbert.

First impression Trailer begins with Timothee and blue-eyed Zendaya

The trailer starts with Timothee and a blue-eyed Zendaya, whom he meets in a completely different landscape as the teaser flashes from one scene to another. Timothee looks and sounds like the regular shounen anime teen character destined to rule as he is trained by Brolin on sword fighting to prepare for a visit to desert-rich planet Dune, also known as Arrakis.

Analysis Jason Momoa, Bautista leave us wanting for more action

As per the storyline, Arrakis is the haven for the universe's most precious resource called Spice. With a thrilling soundtrack, the trailer guides the audience to blinding fires and carnage across the deserted landscape, while Timothee gets to meet a highly energetic and affectionate fellow warrior in Jason Momoa resembling the battle-ready Viking. Bautista with his ominous look keeps viewers wanting for more action.

Location Is the film shot in deserts?

The expanse of Dune's storyline has inspired sci-fi films like Alien, Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Star Trek. Much of the film has been shot in Jordan deserts. The film narrates a time when usage of robots and computers is prohibited. Calling Villeneuve "a cinematic genius," Momoa said Dune has "set the bar on how I want to have my career go."

Quote Momoa narrates his experience, says "I felt beautiful"