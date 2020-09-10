The Walking Dead is going to end with its 11th season in two years' time. However, that doesn't mean that fans of this gory, horrifying AMC action series would not see a battalion of slow-walking, human-hungry undead beasts for a long time. The creators of the show have recently released a press statement promising a spin-off series starring lead character Daryl Dixon. Here's more.

Chief content officer Scott Gimple said that two more stories of this 10-year-long series are still to arrive and "stories to tell beyond that." "This show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic— and supported by the best fans," Gimple said.

Notably, showrunner Angela Kang will take over the spin-off series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride after TWD ends. This show will have a tentative release in 2023. "I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast, crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman's story to life for our fans over the next two years," Angela said.

The second one, an anthology series, titled Tales from The Walking Dead will focus on sparsely treated sub-plots of the TWD universe. There will be 24 episodes for the finale season of the post-apocalyptic horror TV series that will be telecast throughout 2021 and beginning of 2022. Makers are still to decide on whether to group these episodes into three 8-parts or two 12-parts.

