"Don't die on me!" appeals grime rapper Stormzy in his latest video Superheroes. Weeks after the world was shocked by the death of Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman, this song pays tribute to his undying legacy. But what it also does is touch upon the lives of the entire African, African-American and 'Black' community and urges them to be proud of their infallible genius.

Context What is the video all about?

Depicting a playground, Superheroes starts with a boy chasing a ball down to a street and is about to meet with an accident when superhero Stormzy saves him. He helps the boy fly with pride, battles racism and leads the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Stormzy asks women to embrace themselves as they are; he thanks tireless women who never let their "kings" down.

Pop culture Video has been directed by British filmmaker Taz Tron Delix

This animated video has been directed by British filmmaker Taz Tron Delix. Casting aside the perils of the hugely generalized, misunderstood and often abused community, this video refers to luminaries such as sports legend Serena Williams, Little Simz, author Malorie Blackman and artiste Nina Simone throughout its span. At the time of the press, the track had garnered over 611K views.

Education He ensured that the video premieres before school students

The song Superheroes belongs to Stormzy's album Heavy is the Head, which was released in December 2019. The rapper didn't just make the video on a previously released song to leave a message. He ensured that the video premieres before school students in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and London on Wednesday morning so that they take away confidence and courage to keep their heads up.

Message "It's important that you guys understand how powerful you are"