One of Marvel's most powerful magic-wielders, the Scarlet Witch has still not reached her full potential in movies. While we have seen her character take shape in MCU since Elizabeth Olsen first played Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, there is much left to explore. Hopefully, with the upcoming Disney+ show WandaVision, we will finally see some of these details on-screen.

Parents In some versions of the comics, Magneto is her father

When she was a child, she and her brother, Pietro (Quicksilver) was adopted by the Maximoff family. Their actual parents are believed to be Magda and Magneto. While this angle was explored from Quicksilver's side in some of the X-Men movies, Wanda's character didn't get the same treatment. Interestingly, Magneto actually rescued her when she was almost killed for being a witch.

Affinity She made her debut as a super-villain against X-Men

MCU debuted Scarlet Witch as a villain against Tony Stark and the rest of the Avengers, but in comics she fought against X-Men initially because of her Magneto connection. Since Magneto saved her life, she felt an obligation to support him. Hence, she joined the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. However, Magneto's lack of compassion for innocent life drove her towards joining the Avengers.

Vision Timeline of Wanda and Vision's relationship

Vision and Wanda fell in love, got married and even shifted to a suburban locality to live their domestic lives. Here, Wanda gave birth to twin sons, Tommy and Billy, who turned out to be fragments of Mephisto's soul and were reabsorbed by Master Pandemonium. Shortly after this, Vision was disassembled and rebuilt as an emotionless android, which caused them to drift apart.

Alternate reality House of M: Meet Insane Scarlet Witch after losing kids

After she lost her kids, Wanda went insane and her powers killed some Avengers. Quicksilver decided to take her away from the team to keep her safe. Scarlet Witch then rewrote reality itself to 'House of M', a new world where Magneto was the king. Here, she reached her peak powers. She changed Marvel continuity and the world never fully recovered from this event.

Young Avengers Her reincarnated children are part of Young Avengers