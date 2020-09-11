-
11 Sep 2020
#ComicBytes: Facts about Scarlet Witch which were never portrayed on-screen
Written byRashi BhattacharyyaEntertainment
One of Marvel's most powerful magic-wielders, the Scarlet Witch has still not reached her full potential in movies.
While we have seen her character take shape in MCU since Elizabeth Olsen first played Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, there is much left to explore.
Hopefully, with the upcoming Disney+ show WandaVision, we will finally see some of these details on-screen.
Parents
In some versions of the comics, Magneto is her father
When she was a child, she and her brother, Pietro (Quicksilver) was adopted by the Maximoff family. Their actual parents are believed to be Magda and Magneto.
While this angle was explored from Quicksilver's side in some of the X-Men movies, Wanda's character didn't get the same treatment.
Interestingly, Magneto actually rescued her when she was almost killed for being a witch.
Affinity
She made her debut as a super-villain against X-Men
MCU debuted Scarlet Witch as a villain against Tony Stark and the rest of the Avengers, but in comics she fought against X-Men initially because of her Magneto connection.
Since Magneto saved her life, she felt an obligation to support him. Hence, she joined the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.
However, Magneto's lack of compassion for innocent life drove her towards joining the Avengers.
Vision
Timeline of Wanda and Vision's relationship
Vision and Wanda fell in love, got married and even shifted to a suburban locality to live their domestic lives.
Here, Wanda gave birth to twin sons, Tommy and Billy, who turned out to be fragments of Mephisto's soul and were reabsorbed by Master Pandemonium.
Shortly after this, Vision was disassembled and rebuilt as an emotionless android, which caused them to drift apart.
Alternate reality
House of M: Meet Insane Scarlet Witch after losing kids
After she lost her kids, Wanda went insane and her powers killed some Avengers. Quicksilver decided to take her away from the team to keep her safe.
Scarlet Witch then rewrote reality itself to 'House of M', a new world where Magneto was the king. Here, she reached her peak powers.
She changed Marvel continuity and the world never fully recovered from this event.
Young Avengers
Her reincarnated children are part of Young Avengers
Scarlet Witch altered reality one last time to usher her teenage sons into the world as the Young Avengers, Wiccan and Speed.
These boys turned out to be the reincarnations of Wanda's lost children.
While Wiccan's powers are similar to Wanda, Speed got his uncle Quicksilver's powers.
These Young Avengers' contribution to Marvel Universe helped Scarlet Witch in returning as a superhero.