Paula, an Indian model and actor, has accused disgraced filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and casting couch. In a social media post, she has revealed that the 48-year-old director had sexually abused her and asked her to strip on the pretext of offering her a role in the movie Housefull. Paula was 17 at that time. Here are more details on this.

Details Paula recently made the revelation on Instagram

Paula posted a note to Instagram on Wednesday about her ordeal. She said she did not speak about it earlier as she feared for her career and had to earn for her family. "Now, I don't have my parents with me. I am earning for myself, I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan (sic)," she added.

Quote 'He spoke dirty, tried to touch me'

"He (Khan) spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie," Paula added.

Statement 'These bastards should be behind bars'

Paula said that she decided to open up not to gain sympathy, but because the incident has deeply affected her and it was "high time" to speak. "God knows with how many girls he has done this," she wrote. "These bastards should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams," she concluded the post.

Instagram Post You can read the full post here

🙏🏼 Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak ! A post shared by paulaa__official on Sep 9, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

History Khan was earlier accused of harassment by multiple women