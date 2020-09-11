Just days after a teaser clip for Akshay Kumar's upcoming Into The Wild episode showed him sipping on what they call "elephant-poop tea," the 53-year-old actor has revealed that he drinks cow's urine "for Ayurvedic reasons" every day. He made the revelation in an Instagram live session yesterday. Here's more on this.

In the video, Akshay, actor Huma Qureshi, and Into The Wild host and British adventurer Bear Grylls talked about a variety of things, including of course, the now-famous elephant poop tea. After Qureshi asked Grylls how he managed to convince Akshay to drink it, the latter replied he was too "excited" to get worried, before making the revelation that got his fans all talking.

"I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of Ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay," Akshay said in the clip.

Akshay apparently made his fans pretty curious with this revelation. Reportedly, people started searching "health benefits" and "scientific evidence" backing the consumption of cow urine. Well, the debate around usage of cow urine has been on for a long time now, with many promoting it for curing diseases like cancer and COVID-19. However, there is no scientific evidence behind such claims.

Please tell Akshay Kumar that he is waiting at the wrong exit of the cow. It gives milk as well. — Opinions (@Ignorant_duck) September 11, 2020

Akshay Kumar has finally revealed that the raaz to his twachaa ka nikhaar is drinking cow piss everyday. — Hoopoe (@akks_13) September 10, 2020

When you realize that you haven't hit headlines For weeks and your movie is ready for release . https://t.co/LUG0QJQpw0 — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) September 10, 2020

The special episode of Into The Wild featuring Akshay premieres on the Discovery+ app today, and will be aired on the Discovery Channel on September 14. The special was filmed earlier this year at Mysuru's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park. Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also featured in separate, special episodes of Bear Grylls's adventure show.

