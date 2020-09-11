-
11 Sep 2020
Move over "elephant poop tea," Akshay drinks cow urine everyday
Written bySagar MalikEntertainment
Just days after a teaser clip for Akshay Kumar's upcoming Into The Wild episode showed him sipping on what they call "elephant-poop tea," the 53-year-old actor has revealed that he drinks cow's urine "for Ayurvedic reasons" every day.
He made the revelation in an Instagram live session yesterday.
Here's more on this.
The revelation came during a live-chat with Bear Grylls
In the video, Akshay, actor Huma Qureshi, and Into The Wild host and British adventurer Bear Grylls talked about a variety of things, including of course, the now-famous elephant poop tea.
After Qureshi asked Grylls how he managed to convince Akshay to drink it, the latter replied he was too "excited" to get worried, before making the revelation that got his fans all talking.
'I have cow urine because of Ayurvedic reasons every day'
"I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of Ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay," Akshay said in the clip.
Fans even started searching 'health benefits' of cow urine
Akshay apparently made his fans pretty curious with this revelation.
Reportedly, people started searching "health benefits" and "scientific evidence" backing the consumption of cow urine.
Well, the debate around usage of cow urine has been on for a long time now, with many promoting it for curing diseases like cancer and COVID-19.
However, there is no scientific evidence behind such claims.
Uh oh!
Please tell Akshay Kumar that he is waiting at the wrong exit of the cow. It gives milk as well.— Opinions (@Ignorant_duck) September 11, 2020
The secret behind that glow?
Akshay Kumar has finally revealed that the raaz to his twachaa ka nikhaar is drinking cow piss everyday.— Hoopoe (@akks_13) September 10, 2020
Here's another, just not too polite
When you realize that you haven't hit headlines For weeks and your movie is ready for release . https://t.co/LUG0QJQpw0— Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) September 10, 2020
'Into The Wild' special episode premieres today
The special episode of Into The Wild featuring Akshay premieres on the Discovery+ app today, and will be aired on the Discovery Channel on September 14.
The special was filmed earlier this year at Mysuru's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.
Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also featured in separate, special episodes of Bear Grylls's adventure show.
Akshay has many lined-up projects
Meanwhile, Akshay is currently in Scotland to film his upcoming spy thriller movie Bell Bottom.
That apart, he also has movies such as Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama Sooryavanshi, historical drama Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and the recently-announced Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline.
Further, his horror comedy movie Laxmmi Bomb will soon be released on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar.