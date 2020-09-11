25-year-old Brandon George Washington, also known as WriterBoy, has gone from publishing his first novel at the age of 17, to now executive-producing his first miniseries with Netflix. He has established himself as a force to be reckoned with for the millennials in the entertainment industry. WriterBoy believes that he is destined to change the world. Here's more about his journey.

Support First steps in the entertainment industry

Looking back at his journey and his initial steps in the industry, WriterBoy talks about the support he received from the entertainment fraternity. "There's a few people in the industry that have uplifted me and given me insight more than other, there are genuine people in Hollywood; like Jamal Watson at Overbrook, Mikael and his entire family at Wonderland and my friend, Wes Armstrong."

Netflix Netflix trusted my team and gave me freedom: WriterBoy

Speaking about how he felt about working with Netflix, he says, "It was amazing, a lot of work, but more importantly a lot of freedom." "They trusted me and my team and I can't say that for a lot of other networks in Hollywood. They trusted us and we delivered, over 1 million views to be exact," he adds.

Opportunities WriterBoy's deal with Netflix opened doors for many people

In fact, WriterBoy's strategic deal with Netflix allowed him to launch opportunities for actors, artists, and many people behind-the-scenes, who would not have gotten an opportunity like this. With this deal, he intends to create more content and change more lives. He says, "I want to open doors like God opened for me; and I would love to change lives, like God changed mine."

King Vader WriterBoy on King Vader and funding his own companies

After garnering this deal alongside King Vader, WriterBoy feels that his next calling is Hollywood. He adds, "Me and Vader have so much more up our sleeves, separately and together. That's what makes our team so dope. We're all wolves- alone we eat, but together we feast." Through social media, WriterBoy also earns enough to fund his companies, and to create opportunities for others.

Production The future looks bright for WriterBoy