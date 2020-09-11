Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 05:59 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
It's Lockdown time.
No, we aren't stating anything about pandemic rules.
This is a real film happening, and Anne Hathaway is in the final stages of being roped in. She was last seen as a guest on Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate in April.
Initial details given away by confirmed sources say that the script will be anything but gloomy.
Steven Knight, the scriptwriter of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders is penning the this film.
Doug Liman, who is also directing the high-octane space thriller with Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise and tech mogul Elon Musk on board, is helming this film.
Made with a modest budget around $10mn, it's being produced by P.J. van Sandwijk.
The film is said to have a heist storyline with tinges of romantic comedy during lockdown, as per the latest report by Deadline.
Rumor says that Peaky Blinders alum Cillian Murphy is also in the talks for a major role.
AGC Studios is funding the movie while sharing worldwide rights with CAA Media Finance.
It is supposed to go on the floors from September.
The Dark Knight Rises star will be seen in a Robert Zemecki film, based on writer Roald Dahl's The Witches. The film is scheduled to have a 2021 release date. Hathaway will also play the lead in a film based on the Sesame Street franchise.
Meanwhile, speaking about Peaky Blinders, Knight opened up about his feelings regarding the sudden, untimely and unfortunate death of some of the most popular roles in the hit British web series.
"I should have kept [Aberama] alive, I could have just wounded him. There's him playing Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis) who's just brilliant and I really wish I'd kept him alive," maintained Knight.
