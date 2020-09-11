It's Lockdown time. No, we aren't stating anything about pandemic rules. This is a real film happening, and Anne Hathaway is in the final stages of being roped in. She was last seen as a guest on Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate in April. Initial details given away by confirmed sources say that the script will be anything but gloomy.

Trivia Steven Knight of 'Peaky Blinders' fame is penning the script

Steven Knight, the scriptwriter of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders is penning the this film. Doug Liman, who is also directing the high-octane space thriller with Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise and tech mogul Elon Musk on board, is helming this film. Made with a modest budget around $10mn, it's being produced by P.J. van Sandwijk.

Rumor Cillian 'Tommy Shelby' Murphy to be given a major part?

The film is said to have a heist storyline with tinges of romantic comedy during lockdown, as per the latest report by Deadline. Rumor says that Peaky Blinders alum Cillian Murphy is also in the talks for a major role. AGC Studios is funding the movie while sharing worldwide rights with CAA Media Finance. It is supposed to go on the floors from September.

Information Any other ventures where we might see Hathaway?

The Dark Knight Rises star will be seen in a Robert Zemecki film, based on writer Roald Dahl's The Witches. The film is scheduled to have a 2021 release date. Hathaway will also play the lead in a film based on the Sesame Street franchise.

Context 'Peaky Blinders': Knight wanted to keep Aberama, Barney Thompson alive