Imagine someone sneaking up on your back while you wake up in the morning. That would be more than enough a scenario to scare you at your wit's end. But that is just the tip of the iceberg for the trauma rap legend Eminem had to go through in his own apartment, thanks to an intruder. Read on to know more.

Incident Eminem initially thought the intruder was his nephew

On April 5, Marshall Mathers a.k.a. Eminem woke up in his Michigan residence to find someone behind him. Initially, he thought the man to be his nephew but upon realizing not so, the rapper asked the man why was he there. The intruder named Matthew David Hughes told the Not Afraid crooner that he was there to "kill him," police officer Adam Hackstock testified.

Development Hughes called himself Eminem's 'friend,' said he lived nearby

Hackstock, a cop with Clinton Township, told the Macomb County District Court that when he had arrived at Eminem's house, he saw Hughes get into a scuffle that ultimately escalated to a wrestling fit with the singer's bodyguard. While being pinned down, Hughes said he was a "friend" of the rapper and that he lived in the area. Officials however said Hughes is homeless.

Creepy Fortunately, Hughes was unarmed; roamed around house for "some time"

Fortunately, Hughes was unarmed, otherwise we probably would have lost the greatest rapper alive on that day. After securing himself, the artiste guided the offender across other rooms of his residence and finally out of his house. Security guards found a brick inside Eminem's residence near a supposedly broken window. Multiple security footage shows Hughes near and about the house for "quite some time."

Speculation "There's some sort of mental issues involved here"