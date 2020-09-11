Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 42-year-old actor took to his social media handles to reveal his diagnosis. Aftab said he had been showing mild symptoms of the respiratory disease and thus got himself tested. He is currently under isolation at home. The actor has also urged fans to follow all the necessary precautions. Here's more on this.

In a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram, Aftab wrote, "Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and...I have been advised home quarantine." He also requested those who might have come in close contact with him to get tested for the fatal virus.

"With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal," the actor added, while requesting fans to practice social distancing, and use face masks and sanitizers "as much as possible as it can save lives."

Aftab, who has previously starred in movies such as Kasoor, Hungama, Masti, Nishabd, Grand Masti, had in June resumed filming for his upcoming ZEE5 web series called Poison 2. "The biggest challenge has been to maintain distance...But keeping all the safety measures in place, we try our best to work around it so that we all can stay safe," he had said.

Aftab had last month announced the birth of his first child, a baby girl, with wife Nin Dusanj. "A little bit of heaven has been sent to Earth," the couple had said at that time.

