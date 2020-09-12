Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is set to take up the mantle of one of DC's most powerful villain-turned-anti-heroes, Black Adam. The movie produced by Seven Bucks production has been in development for the past few years, and its 2021 release was confirmed during the recent FanDome event. As you get ready to see The Rock's DC debut, here are some facts about Black Adam.

New origins Black Adam's revised New 52 origin story

Thousands of years before Billy Batson got his Shazam! powers, Aman (Black Adam's nephew) accepted these from the wizard Shazam, in exchange for treating his wounded uncle Teth-Adam, a slave in Kahndaq. Adam also received similar powers but his thirst for revenge led him to murder Aman and seize his powers. As he earned the name 'Black Adam', Shazam exiled him, till he returned.

21st century His return to 21st century to fight Billy Baston

When Dr. Thaddeus Sivana discovered the tomb of Black Adam and released him, Black Adam found that Shazam has made Billy Batson the new champion of humanity. As Black Adam fought the new Shazam and his foster family, Billy tricked him into saying the magic word "Shazam!" Transforming back into his mortal form, Adam disintegrated into dust because he was very, very old.

Resurrection Resurrection with new powers

When Shazam scattered his ashes in Kahndaq, the Sons of Adam, a rebel group resurrected Black Adam from these ashes, to liberate the country from oppression. Resurrected, his powers became an Egyptian 'Shazam' with the stamina of Shu, swiftness of Heru, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, power of Aton, and courage of Mehen. And, Black Adam became the nation's protector.

Powers Powers and abilities of Black Adam

Similar to Shazam, Black Adam says 'Shazam' to channel the godly powers. In this magically-empowered form, Black Adam is immune to disease and age and has strength, speed, and stamina similar to other superheroes like Superman. He has quick healing ability, and also earthly weaponry and magical forces don't affect him. Adam also has a great understanding of mathematics, combat strategy, languages, and sciences.

Anti-hero Why is Black Adam an anti-hero?