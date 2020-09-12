Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh consumed banned drugs, fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty has told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during interrogation, reports have claimed. Rhea, who is currently in a 14-day judicial custody of the NCB, has also named designer Simone Khambatta, publicist Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra in her statement. Here are more details.

The NCB is investigating a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by alleged suicide in June. Rhea, who had been dating Sushant for a year before his death, was arrested for procuring banned substances. Her brother Showik, two staff members of Sushant, and two alleged drug peddlers were also arrested by the central anti-drug agency.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, had made her acting debut opposite Sushant with the film Kedarnath in 2018. It has been reported that the two were earlier in a relationship and had also traveled to Thailand together.

According to reports, 15-25 Bollywood celebrities, including high-profile actors, directors and casting directors, have been named by the accused. These people are allegedly involvement in the procurement, consumption and dealing of banned drugs, and will likely be summoned by the NCB in the next few days. A meeting headed by KPS Malhotra of the NCB was also recently held in Delhi in this regard.

Notably, Rhea, her brother, and the other accused have been booked under the Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The anti-drug agency has found that the accused had been procuring and paying for banned substances such as marijuana, and were also in touch with a number of drug dealers.

Meanwhile, Rhea, who has claimed innocence, was denied bail by a special court in Mumbai on Friday. The bail pleas of her brother and four other accused were also rejected. All the six accused will now remain in judicial custody until September 22. Rhea's lawyer has, however, said that they might soon approach the Bombay High Court for bail.

