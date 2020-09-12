In a terrible piece of news, popular playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son, music producer Aditya Paudwal has passed away at the age of 35. Aditya died due to a kidney failure at a hospital on Saturday morning, reports said. He had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past few months. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Aditya was a music producer and arranger

Aditya was a music producer and arranger. Recently, he had worked on the biographical film Thackeray. Aditya had arranged and produced the song Saheb Tu for the movie, that was based on the life of late Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. Notably, Aditya's name is registered in the Limca Book of Records as India's youngest music director, as per some reports.

Details He is survived by his mother and sister

Speaking about his experience of working on Thackeray, Aditya had earlier said, "This song basically shows the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray...This is the first time that a 72-piece orchestra was recorded in one-go in a studio (sic)." The music producer is survived by his mother, Anuradha Paudwal, and sister, Kavita Paudwal, who is also a singer.

Statement Aditya had wanted to work on a composition for mother

In an earlier interview, Aditya had talked about wanting to working on a composition for his singer mother. "She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives changing after listening to her devotional 'aartis' and 'mantras.' I would like to come up with a composition for my mother," he had said.

Reaction 'What an amazing musician, lovely human being'

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan, of the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, expressed shock and mourned the loss on social media. He wrote, "Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more! Just can't believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can't come to terms with this (sic)."

