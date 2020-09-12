Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi have wrapped up filming for their upcoming crime-comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2. Yash Raj Films confirmed the development by sharing a couple of pictures of the team. The cast, that also includes debutante Sharvari, recently shot the pending bits of the movie at the YRF studios in Mumbai. Here's more on this.

Details All necessary safety precautions were followed on the sets

It has been reported that the production house ensured that the necessary health checkups were carried out for all cast and crew members. Moreover, medical staff was also present on the sets and quarantine procedures were duly followed as well. "And it's a wrap! #BuntyAurBabli2 crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures," YRF tweeted this morning.

Twitter Post Check out the pictures shared by YRF here

And it’s a wrap! #BuntyAurBabli2 crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures. pic.twitter.com/RXHzIYD12h — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 12, 2020

Statement We had the safest shooting environment, director says

Filmmaker Varun Sharma, who is making his directorial debut with this movie, assured that all the steps were taken to create "the safest shooting environment." "I'm thankful that it all went well because this will give confidence to the entire film industry to return to shoot," Varun, who has previously served as an assistant director for YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, said.

Quote Highly sensitive times, said Saif

"These are highly sensitive times and actors, producers, crew, everyone will have to be extra cautious because there is a risk element. I was amazed by the steps taken to ensure that we have the best shooting experience," Saif noted about the experience.

Information Saif, Rani reunite after 'Hum Tum,' 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'

Rani and Saif have previous worked together in popular movies like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Talking about collaborating again, Rani had earlier said, "I have lovely memories of working with him and I'm really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him...Hopefully, the audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films (sic)."

Film Film is a sequel to 2005 hit 'Bunty Aur Babli'