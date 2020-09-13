Marvel and DC are two comic book giants. But when it comes to films, Marvel has managed to go beyond expectations with its cinematic universe. Somehow DC movies are stuck in the countless reboots of the same characters. No disrespect to Batman, but DC has more potential. If these following heroes are given their movies, DC can surely change its fortune.

Zatanna Zatanna: The colorful magic DC desperately needs

With her tuxedo and top hat, Zatanna is the stylish magical addition DC can benefit from. Rather than taking on a secret identity, Zatanna embraces her magical powers to become an internationally renowned illusionist with the swagger of a showman and heart of a hero. Capable of manipulating reality with her vast magical abilities, she often battles dark magic alongside the world's greatest superheroes.

Blackhawk Blackhawk: Steven Spielberg's probable DC debut

A World War II-era ace pilot, leading a squadron against the Nazis, Blackhawk's story can be a fantastic addition to the DC movies. In 2018, it was confirmed that Steven Spielberg is going to take on this story after the next Indiana Jones and a West Side Story remake. Let us hope that DC manages to make this movie without any problems.

Lobo Lobo: Can be Deadpool's equivalent in DC Universe

Lobo is just about as antagonistic as a protagonist can get. Quite similar to Deadpool, he approaches problems selfishly with a dark sense of humor, making him a character that audiences crave. Rumors are that there is already a Lobo script on the way. If it is made with a good cast (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, please), a standalone Lobo movie can really help DC.

Martian Manhunter Martian Manhunter: Incredible powers for an incredible cinematic experience

The Martian Manhunter is like a collage of many superheroes. Often seen fighting alongside the Justice League, J'onn J'onzz has super strength and is capable of telepathy, flight, phasing through solid objects, and transforming into other people, dragons, monsters, and aliens from his home planet. A story about an alien superhero with human characteristics can never fail as a movie. Case in point, Superman.

Green Arrow Green Arrow: Oliver Queen has already seen success on TV